PM Modi leaves for Mumbai, to address 141st International Olympic Committee Session

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Mumbai where he will address the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session at the Jio World Centre.

"Leaving for Mumbai, where I will be addressing the 141st IOC Session. India is delighted to host this prestigious gathering, which will deepen our connect with the Olympics movement," PM Modi posted on X.

The IOC session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic games are made at the IOC Sessions.

India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC's 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983, read a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The session will also be attended by the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach and other members of the IOC, along with prominent Indian sports personalities and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association.

Notably during a press conference on Friday, IOC President Thomas Bach said that cricket will be added to the 2028 Olympics since it is getting more popular all over the world. Bach also added that the current Cricket World Cup is being held in India successfully.

"Cricket is getting more popular all over the world and presently Cricket World Cup is being held in India successfully. So we look forward to cricket players participating in the 2028 Olympics. Indian-origin people play a lot of cricket and recently we organised a cricket tournament in Dallas too. Los Angeles had an opportunity for the same and they included it in the events," said Thomas Bach.

Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics can be a new start and new hopes have arisen from this.

Anurag Thakur also added that the addition of cricket to the Olympics will give new hope to the fans and players in India.

"India's steps are increasing in sports. India is looking towards new organizations. In this, the interest of all the game organizations and IOCs can also be seen... India is the fifth-largest economy in the world and we are building infrastructure in sports. The number of medals is increasing and the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics can be a new start. New hopes have arisen from this," Anurag Thakur told ANI.

