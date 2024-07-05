PM Modi Meets Indian Contingent Heading to Paris Olympics 2024 (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with India's contingent bound for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday at his residence in New Delhi. Accompanied by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Raksha Khadse, and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, Modi engaged with athletes and support staff, including badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and shooting high-performance director Pierre Beauchamp.

A memorable interaction with our contingent for Paris Olympics. Let us all #Cheer4Bharat.https://t.co/64fPsDNuRB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2024

During the interaction, Modi virtually connected with Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, boxer Nikhat Zareen, and badminton star PV Sindhu, conveying his confidence and best wishes for their upcoming performances.

Interacted with our contingent heading to Paris for the @Olympics. I am confident our athletes will give their best and make India proud. Their life journeys and success give hope to 140 crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/OOoipJpfUb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2024

"Interacted with our contingent heading to Paris for the Olympics. I am confident our athletes will give their best and make India proud. Their life journeys and success give hope to 140 crore Indians," Modi shared on social media following the meeting.

An excellent meeting with our Champions!



Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament. pic.twitter.com/roqhyQRTnn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2024

Read Also | PM Modi Meets T20 World Cup-Winning Team India at His Residence in New Delhi (Watch Video)

Earlier in the day, Modi welcomed the T20 World Cup-winning cricket team led by Rohit Sharma, who arrived in Delhi after facing challenges in Barbados due to a Category 4 hurricane. The Prime Minister praised the team's victory and discussed their recent triumph at the ICC event in the USA and the Caribbean.