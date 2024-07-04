PM Modi Meets T20 World Cup-Winning Team India at His Residence in New Delhi (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a breakfast meeting at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg on Thursday to honor India's T20 World Cup-winning cricket team, led by captain Rohit Sharma. The hour-long gathering saw PM Modi congratulating the team on their triumph in Barbados, where they clinched their second T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa in the final.

Indian Cricket team meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.



Team India arrived at Delhi airport today morning after winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados on 29th June.#TeamIndia#NarendraModi#T20WorldCup2024#T20WorldCup#India | @BCCI@narendramodipic.twitter.com/sHcFdRr2QP — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 4, 2024

The team, accompanied by head coach Rahul Dravid and other officials including BCCI secretary Jay Shah, arrived at the Prime Minister's residence after a warm reception at the ITC Maurya hotel. They were welcomed with a specially prepared cake, symbolizing their historic achievement.

During the meeting, PM Modi encouraged the players to aim for further successes, drawing inspiration from their recent victory. A jovial atmosphere prevailed as the Prime Minister and players shared anecdotes from their World Cup campaign, captured in a video that circulated widely.

Following the breakfast, the Indian team departed for Mumbai, where they are set to embark on an open-top bus parade along Marine Drive. Thousands of fans gathered at the New Delhi airport earlier to welcome the returning heroes, who arrived on a special charter plane arranged by the BCCI.

The celebrations will culminate at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, where BCCI secretary Jay Shah will formally felicitate the team and present them with the T20 World Cup trophy and a prize of Rs 125 crore.