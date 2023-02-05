PM Modi says govt attentive towards supporting sportspersons

New Delhi, Feb 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government is attentive to the fact that no youth should be left behind due to lack of money, and therefore, it is now supporting best performing players for up to Rs 5 lakh annually.

He further added that the amount given in major sports awards has also been increased up to three times.

Modi, who addressed the Jaipur Mahakhel via video conferencing, further added that the government stands with its players with full power even in big global competitions like the Olympics.

He noted that the players have not graced the sports field only to participate but to win and to learn.

"Victory is ensured when there is learning involved," the Prime Minister said as he underlined that no player leaves the sports field empty-handed.

