PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament on Jan 4

New Delhi, Jan 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament on January 4 at noon through video conferencing, marking a significant milestone for Indian sports and for his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. The opening ceremony will take place at Dr Sampoorna­nand Sports Stadium, bringing national attention to the city’s growing sporting ambitions under the ‘Khelo India’ initiative.

Scheduled from January 4 to 11, the tournament will bring together teams from across the country, with more than 1,000 players competing in the championship. A total of 73 men’s and women’s teams representing states and institutional units are expected to participate, promising a high level of competition and an impressive display of talent and sportsmanship in Indian volleyball.

The decision to host the prestigious national tournament in Varanasi reflects a broader push to strengthen sports infrastructure in the region. It is also the first time Purvanchal has hosted a national-level volleyball championship of this scale, a development seen as a major boost to Kashi’s emerging identity as a centre for major sporting and cultural events.

While the Prime Minister will address the gathering virtually, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present at the venue to motivate and interact with the players.

In the lead-up to the event, organising committee chairman and Varanasi Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari, along with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Volleyball Association president Brijesh Pathak, met the Prime Minister in New Delhi to invite him formally. During the meeting, Modi extended his best wishes and described the tournament as an inspiring platform for the nation’s youth.

Adding a distinct local flavour, the organisers have unveiled mascots rooted in regional culture, ‘Nandu’, inspired by Nandi, and Ganga dolphin ‘Neera’.

To ensure fairness and transparency, random anti-doping tests will also be conducted throughout the tournament. Organisers believe the championship will not only elevate the standard of volleyball in the country but also leave a lasting legacy for sports development in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

