PM Narendra Modi addresses Jaipur Mahakhel via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the participants of Jaipur Mahakhel on Sunday via video conferencing. The Jaipur Mahakhel has been organised in Jaipur by Athens Olympics silver medallist and Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore since 2017.

"History is witness that children of this brave land turn the battleground into a playground with their valour. That is why, from past to present, whenever the question of the nation's security arises, the youth of Rajasthan don't lag behind anyone," said PM Modi through video conferencing.

The organisation of Mahkhel provides an opportunity for the youth of Jaipur to showcase their sporting talent and also motivates them to take up sports as a career option, a PIB release said.

"Rajasthan gave several sports talents to the country and enhanced Tricolour's pride by winning medals. Jaipur even elected an Olympic medallist as MP. Delighted that Rajyavardhan Rathore is returning to the young generation through Saansad Sports Competition, what the country gave him," the PM said.

"The series of sports events and sports mahakumbh, that has begun in the country, is a reflection of a major change. The land of Rajasthan is known for the enthusiasm and capability of its youth," he added.

The Mahakhel, which is focussing on the Kabaddi competition this year, started on National Youth Day i.e., 12th January 2023. It has witnessed the participation of more than 6,400 youths and sports persons from more than 450 gram panchayats, municipalities, and wards of all eight legislative assembly regions of Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency.

"Witnessing this Mahakhel today, I can say your tenure brought the golden era of sports&athletes. Sportspersons of my era are witnesses to the plight of sports under previous governments. Now we see the facilities and honour given to sportspersons," said Athens Olympics silver medallist and BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore at Jaipur Mahakhel.

( With inputs from ANI )

