Potts replaces Woakes in England's lone change for 3rd Test vs NZ

Hamilton, Dec 13 England have revealed that seamer Matthew Potts will be replacing fellow pacer Chris Woakes in the side’s lone change to their playing eleven for the third and final Test against New Zealand, starting at Seddon Park on Saturday.

With England 2-0 up and the series already won ahead of their last Test of the year in Hamilton, Potts will be given a go and he is likely to take the new ball for England in Woakes' absence. Woakes picked six wickets in two games as England’s leader of the bowling attack.

"It's another opportunity to look at one of the fast bowlers that we see playing a big role going forward. Two-nil up, you obviously put yourself in an easier position to make the change. Pottsy's got a massive engine on him."

"He can go all day, bowl a lot of overs, but not just that, he's a very skilful bowler, which he's got better at by being here, working with Jimmy (Anderson) on a few things here and there. He's someone who is another versatile bowler, you can use him with the new ball, the short-ball plan that we go to because he's so fit.

"He can bowl you 20 overs one day, then rock up again and bowl you another 20. Chris Woakes came into the winter tours with a bit of scrutiny behind his away record, but I think what he has done over the winter has proved a lot of people wrong. He's been fantastic; he was great in Pakistan and pretty influential over here," said England skipper Ben Stokes to reporters on Friday.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said they will wait till the morning of the match to name their playing eleven, which includes deciding on giving veteran quick Tim Southee a farewell game before his retirement from Test cricket.

"I'm sure he wants to perform as well as he can and to try to do his role as best he can, whatever that may be. I'm sure he'll be thankful for whatever it may be, if he gets that opportunity. I'm sure he's excited about what the next five days are going to bring, if he gets that opportunity,” he said.

Top-order batter Will Young, who was named Player of the Series in New Zealand’s 3-0 win in India, is certain to play due to Devon Conway unavailable for the game in Hamilton for the birth of his first child.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (c), Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir

