Pragathi Gowda continues stellar run in Rallye Du Centre Alsace

Selestat (France), Oct 14 Indian rallyist Pragathi Gowda continued her hot form in her fourth international rally to finish 16 overall in the Rallye Du Centre Alsace at Selestat. She competed against 67 other drivers in the asphalt rally on Sunday and achieved an average speed of 108.5 kmph over the course of the rally.

The Rallye Du Centre Alsace was a two-day race, where rallyists navigated a total of 306.11 km. At the end of the first leg, Pragathi was placed 36th overall but in the second leg, with a better understanding of the surface and weather conditions, she grew in confidence and control and kept achieving small goals the team set for her to finish 16th.

“This was just my fourth International rally and every rally I’ve been making huge steps and improvements which is positive. Every rally has been different from the other. And this was the toughest so far in terms of driving conditions and the grip level. I am very happy that we could adapt and inhale the nature of it quickly and the car kept responding every step of the way, which built more confidence and inspired consistency,” Pragathi commented after the win.

With the weather being cloudy and rainy at times the grip levels kept changing throughout the rally. The light drizzle and misty conditions meant Pragathi, driving on MRF-made ZTA tyres, was driving with 80-90% grip on her tyres.

Rossel Yohan and Fernandes Steve were the race leaders on Rally 2 cars Citreon C3 and Hyundai I20 N respectively. Attempting to take the fight to them, Pragathi managed to hit the top 10 times mark by the last stage of the rally in her Rally 4 car.

“I adapted to weather conditions and built confidence slow and steady by pushing through, step by step. My biggest learnings in the rally were my understanding of tyre choices in this kind of unstable weather, compromises, and prioritising the best setup and tyre for my driving style with zero risk," he said.

"Every mile has taught me how to tackle things with different conditions and terrain structures. Developing these skills and adapting on the go was easier said than done and it took a lot of focus,” she reflected on the rally.

The Indian rallyist will take part in the Rally de Espana in Spain on October 18 and 19 to prepare for the World Motorsport Games to be held between October 23 and 28 where she will be representing India in the Rally Category.

