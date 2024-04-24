Pragnya Mohan, Muralidharan Sinimol to lead India's charge in South Asian Triathlon C'ships

New Delhi, April 24 Pragnya Mohan and Adarsh Muralidharan Sinimol will spearhead a strong Indian challenge at the 2024 South Asian Triathlon Championships to be held alongside the Asia Triathlon Cup in Pokhara, Nepal on April 27.

The competition is a Sprint race comprising 750m swim, 20 km cycle and 5 km run.

India swept the podium places in the last edition, with the country’s best-known woman triathlete Pragnya winning her third straight South Asian title while also taking the ninth spot in the women's overall category.

The Maharashtra duo of Sanjana Joshi and Mansi Mohite, who bagged silver and bronze respectively behind Gujarat's Pragnya last year, are a part of 13 Indian athletes in the women’s Elite field.

Services' Muralidharan Sinimol, who finished third last year, was the winner in 2022, and headlines India's charge in men’s Elite field that includes the promising Manipur duo of Telheiba Soram and Kshetrimayum Kabidash Singh.

Indians in the fray:

Men: Telheiba Soram, Kshetrimayum Kabidash Singh, Tushar Deka, Anagh Wankhade, Parth Sankhla, Angad Ingalekar, Abhishek Modanwal, Ankur Chahar, Parth Mirage, Krishiv Patel, Koushik Vinayak Malandkar, Sai Lohitaksh Kd, Dev Ambokar, Raj Kumar Pawar, Puskar Das, Vishwanath Yadav, Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol, Ankan Bhattacharjee, Arnab Bhattacharya, Safa Musthafa Sheick.

Women: Durvisha Pawar, Dolly Devidas Patil, Dhriti Koujalgi, Rama Sonkar, Heny Zalavadiya, Prerana Sravan Kumar, Riddhi Kadam, Sanjana Joshi, Snehal Joshi, Mansi Mohite, Nafisa Millwala, Pragnya Mohan, Punam Biswas.

