Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam reach singles semis of Para-Badminton World Championships

New Delhi, Feb 23 Tokyo Paralympic Games gold medallist Pramod Bhagat and ace shuttler Sukant Kadam have advanced into the semifinals of the ongoing BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2024 in Thailand.

Padma Shri Awardee Pramod Bhagat defeated France’s Mathieu Thomas in straight sets. The quarterfinal match lasted 30 minutes and Pramod looked in total control of the proceedings. It never looked like he would lose the game, the final score read 21-15 and 21-17. The ace shuttler will next face compatriot Manoj Sarkar in the semifinals.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam defeated Nigeria’s Chigozie Jeremiah Nnanna in straight sets to book his place in the semifinals. Sukant controlled the game right from the start winning both sets quite comfortably, 21-13, 21-11. He will now face Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan in the semifinals.

In mixed doubles, Bhagat partnering with Manisha Ramdass defeated Japan’s Taiyo Imai and Noriko Ito in three games to lock their place in the semifinals. The first game was easy with Pramod and Manisha winning it comfortably 21-11. But the Japanese duo made a great comeback to take the second game 21-16. The decider was a tight affair, but Pramod and Manisha managed to pull apart and win it with a score line of 21-18. Now the duo will face Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan and Khalimatus Sadiyah in the semifinals.

The Indian pair of Pramod and Sukant Kadam will face France’s Guillaume Gailly and Mathiew Thomas in the men’s doubles quarterfinals.

