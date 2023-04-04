Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam turn their focus on Brazil Para-Badminton tournament

New Delhi [India], April 4 : The four-time in SL 3 category World champion Pramod Bhagat and World No. 2 Sukant Kadam in the SL4 category have set their focus on the upcoming Brazil Para-Badminton tournament, which kickstarts in Sau Paulo on April 10.

"This year has been a lot of ups and downs, and I need to start focusing on keeping the Asian Games and Paralympic qualifiers in mind. It's an important year and every tournament is very important for me. I have been training hard with Shiba Prasad Das my childhood coach and we are working out a few strategies," Paralympic gold medalist Pramod Bhagat said in a press release.

Talking about the same coach Shiba Prasad Das said, "I know Pramod's game in and out and we have been training together since the beginning of this month. There are a few areas in which he needs to improve, and we are working on that. Right now, our focus is on performing well at the Brazil Para-Badminton tournament and booking our spot for the Paris 2024."

World No 4 Sukant Kadam who is practising in Pune said, "The Spsh Open didn't go as I planned, I have studied my mistakes from there and have worked on them. Hopefully, I won't repeat the same mistakes and will be able to do better in this tournament."

Pramod Bhagat would be playing in Singles, men's doubles with Sukant Kadam and mixed doubles with Msha Ramdass. While Sukant will be playing in SL4 category and men's doubles with Pramod Bhagat.

Earlier, Ace shuttlers Bhagat and Kadam clinched gold in the men's doubles at the Spsh Para-Badminton International 2023 Level 2 tournament.

In the men's doubles SL3-SL4 category Pramod and Sukant defeated the Indian pair of Tarun and Nitesh in a tightly contested 3 sets 22-20, 12-21 and 21-9.

