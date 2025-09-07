Pranavi makes cut at Houston, lies 26th

Houston, Sep 7 Pranavi Urs got off to a flying start with four birdies in five holes on her way to a solid 3-under 69 second round at the Aramco Houston Championship. Pranavi, now placed tied-26th with rounds of 72-69, is 3-under and the only Indian to make the cut.

Avani Prashanth (73-73) and Tvesa Malik (73-77) missed the cut, which fell at even par, and 61 players made the cut at the Golfcrest Country Club.

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda fired a round of 64 (-8) on day two to hold a one-shot lead heading into the final day of the individual competition. The eight-time LET winner began her round with a birdie on 10 before back-to-back birdies on 13 and 14.

Ciganda then rolled in four birdies in a row on 16, 17, 18, and the first before back-to-back birdies on three and four; her only blemish of the day came on the eighth, as she finished top of the leaderboard on 10-under-par.

Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz is one shot behind her compatriot Ciganda, after she fired her own round of 67 (-5) on day two.

England’s Mimi Rhodes, who led after 18 holes, is in third place on eight-under-par after a second round of 70 (-2).

Czechia’s Kristyna Napoleaova and Thailand’s Angurasaranee sit in a tie for fourth place on seven-under-par, after they both fired rounds of 66 (-6).

Six players round out the top 10 with French trio Nastasia Nadaud, Perrine Delacour and Celine Boutier alongside Germany’s Polly Mack, England’s Charley Hull and Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes on six-under-par.

The round of the week went to Germany’s Helen Briem and Austria’s Emma Spitz who both fired a 65 (-7) to move up to T12 on the leaderboard.

Team Kouskova secured a one-stroke victory at the Aramco Houston Team Championship winning with a score of 32-under-par. The quartet of Sara Kouskova, Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen, April Anguarasaranee and Ana Belac began the day in a share of fourth place on 14-under-par.

After making pars on the first two holes, the team got going on the front nine to make the turn in -10 for the day and move into contention.

On their back nine, they continued to make birdies and Thailand’s Angurasaranee rolled in a 24-foot putt at the last to seal victory for Team Kouskova.

This is a third victory for Team Kouskova, who also captained her side to success at the 2025 Aramco Korea Championship earlier this year.

It was a tightly contested leaderboard with Team Rhodes and Team Boutier finishing just one shot behind the winners on 31-under-par.

