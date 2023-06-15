Premier Handball League: Maharashtra Ironmen continue winning streak, beat Garvit Gujarat

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 15 : Maharashtra Ironmen continued their winning streak as they defeated Garvit Gujarat 35-30 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Premier Handball League (PHL) match on Wednesday.

Captain of the Ironmen Igor Chiseliov showcased his ability in the game to help his team emerge victorious.

As per a PHL press release, Igor Chiseliov, Aman and Jalal Kiani slowly started string passes together to create chances. They also found their finishing touch quickly. By the 15th minute mark, both teams were evenly matched as the scores read 9 all. Both teams were matching each other blow for blow as the first half was coming to a close. Soon after, the first half ended as the scores read 16-17 in favour of Gujarat.

Maharashtra Ironmen had a blistering start to the second half, thanks to their captain Igor Chiseliov as he went on a scoring spree. The Ironmen had established a lead in the opening minutes of the second half as Gujarat were looking to find a way back into the game and contain Chiseliov.

Halfway through the second period, the scores read 27-25 in favour of the Ironmen.

Kiani also came on in the second half with a point to prove as he and Chiseliov were decimating Gujarat's defences.

Garvit Gujarat were slowly able to establish a foothold in the second half but their efforts were in vain as Ironmen were showcasing their ferocity in attack. Soon after the game ended 35-30 in favour of the Maharashtra Ironmen.

Igor Chiseliov and Jalal Kiani were the top scorers for the Maharashtra Ironmen in the game with 10 goals apiece, while Mohit Ghanghas of Garvit Gujarat was the top scorer for his team in the match with 10 goals. The goalkeeper of Garvit Gujarat Farhad Shafiei Alavijeh was adjudged to be the best player of the match.

