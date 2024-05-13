Premier League: Arsenal beat Man Utd to take title race to final day

Manchester, May 13 Arsenal regained top spot from Manchester City heading into the final week of the Premier League season with a 1-0 win at Manchester United.

It’s the first time in 25 years that Arsenal have been involved in the title race on the final day of the season. The Gunners completed the league double over Manchester United for the first time since 2006/07 and we’re now back on top of the table, though Manchester City have a game in hand.

Leandro Trossard's close-range finish in the 20th minute proved to be the difference between the sides but the Gunners, who needed a win to regain the top spot after rivals Manchester City's emphatic 4-0 triumph at Fulham, were given plenty of anxious moments by the likes of Amad and Alejandro Garnacho.

Arsenal move one point clear of City, who still have a game in hand against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, meaning the title remains in the hands of Pep Guardiola's side.

City then host West Ham United on the final day, while Arsenal are at home to Everton.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor