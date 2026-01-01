Premier League festive marathon ends with fourth round of games in 12 days

London, Jan 7 The Premier League's festive fixture crunch reaches its final stretch this week, with eight matches on Wednesday before leaders Arsenal host Liverpool on Thursday in the fourth round of games in a hectic holiday schedule.

Arsenal welcome Liverpool after an impressive run through Christmas and New Year that has opened a six-point lead at the top. Mikel Arteta has also been boosted by the returns of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes, giving him more scope to rotate his squad.

Liverpool have had encouragement from Florian Wirtz, who is beginning to settle in the Premier League, but defensive frailties remain a concern against an Arsenal side likely to test them.

Manchester City are at home to Brighton after a costly draw against Sunderland and Chelsea, while Aston Villa, which responded to their defeat by Arsenal with a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest, host a Crystal Palace side struggling with a thin squad.

Uncertainty over Oliver Glasner's future has added to Palace's problems, with the coach yet to agree a new contract and linked with other clubs, including Manchester United.

Darren Fletcher will take temporary charge of Manchester United after Ruben Amorim was sacked on Monday, starting with a short trip to struggling Burnley.

Burnley have not won since the end of October, with nine defeats and two draws in their last 11 games, and offer Fletcher the chance to begin with a victory.

Chelsea have named Liam Rosenior as their new first-team coach, although he may not be in the dugout for the west London derby away to Fulham. Fulham have moved away from the relegation zone with three wins and two draws from its last five matches.

Seventh-placed Brentford play eighth-placed Sunderland in a meeting of two surprise packages who have started the year in contention for European qualification, while Newcastle United can also join that race if Eddie Howe's side beats Leeds United.

Leeds showed their fighting spirit at the weekend with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United and travel to St James' Park on an unbeaten run.

Everton will host Wolverhampton Wanderers after the visitors earned their first win of the season with a 3-0 thrashing of West Ham.

That defeat deepened West Ham's crisis, and they face a must-win game at home to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday to begin the latest round in a hectic 12-day spell.

