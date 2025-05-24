Premier League: Liverpool's Mo Salah named Player of the Season

Liverpool, May 24 Mohamed Salah has been named the 2024/25 Premier League Player of the Season after his incredible outings saw Liverpool lift the league title. The Liverpool forward claims the award for the second time in his career, having first won it in 2017-18 at the end of his sensational debut campaign with the club.

Salah has produced one of the greatest-ever individual Premier League seasons to help spearhead the Reds’ title glory this term, which was secured with four matches to spare in April. He has supplied 28 goals and 18 assists in the top flight for Arne Slot’s side ahead of Sunday’s final fixture, at home to Crystal Palace.

The Egyptian is on course to top the charts as the division’s leading goalscorer and creator courtesy of those figures.

His tally of 46-goal involvements has set a record for the most combined goals and assists in a 38-match season, with Salah just one behind the overall Premier League record, jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, both of whom reached 47 in 42-match campaigns.

At 32, Salah continues to break records. This season he has moved up to third on Liverpool’s all-time scorers' list, with 244 goals. He started the season as the 11th-highest scorer in Premier League history but has since moved up to fifth, reaching 185 goals in the competition, behind only Shearer (260), Harry Kane (213), Wayne Rooney (208), and Cole (187).

He has this season become the highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history, overtaking Sergio Aguero's 184 goals, while he now ranks fourth in the all-time rankings for combined goals and assists.

Salah won the award after votes from the public were combined with those from a panel of football experts. He topped an eight-man shortlist that featured Liverpool teammates Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch, as well as Morgan Gibbs-White, Alexander Isak, Bryan Mbeumo, Declan Rice, and Chris Wood. He ends a run of five consecutive seasons in which a Manchester City player had won the award.

