Premier League: Title decided but race still on for European spots in England

London, May 1 With Liverpool assured of this season's Premier League title and Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich set for a swift return to the Championship for next season, the only issues to be resolved are which teams will qualify for European competition.

The second-placed Arsenal would have to suffer a disastrous end to the campaign to miss out on the Champions League, which means coach Mikel Arteta can give priority to next week's Champions League semifinal return leg away to Paris Saint-Germain after a slightly tame defeat on Tuesday. Arteta will probably rest key players for Saturday's home tie with Bournemouth, with the main focus on next Wednesday's trip to Paris.

Newcastle United travel to the south coast to play Brighton after a run of four wins from five games has lifted Eddie Howe's side up to third. Alexander Isak continues to be in excellent form, while Brighton's hopes of playing in Europe next season look to have slipped away, reports Xinhua.

Manchester City are hitting form at the right time, and after reaching the FA Cup final, coach Pep Guardiola has also had the boost of seeing Rodri return to full training after his knee injury, although it may be too soon for him to start against in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers, on a roll after five consecutive wins, on Friday night.

Liverpool may have sealed the title, but Arne Slot's side still has a role to play this season, as Sunday's visit to Chelsea shows.

Chelsea go into the weekend fifth in the table and still have work to do to ensure Champions League qualification. Nicolas Jackson continues to impress up front, while this would be a good moment for Cole Palmer to rediscover his shooting boots.

Aston Villa are also still in the fight for Europe, with Unai Emery's side at home to Fulham. Marcus Rashford's hamstring injury has robbed Emery of one of his most dangerous players for the rest of the season, but that should allow Ollie Watkins to return to the starting 11.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are away to Brentford on Sunday, while Everton play their penultimate game at Goodison Park at home to Ipswich. Southampton will host Leicester City, with the Saints needing a point to avoid the joint-worst Premier League points total, and West Ham faces Tottenham in a London derby with only pride at stake.

