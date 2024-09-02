President Draupadi Murmu congratulates Indian para-sprinter Preeti Pal on her second medal at Paris Paralympics

New Delhi [India], September 2 : President Draupadi Murmu heaped praise on Indian para-sprinter Preeti Pal following her second medal in the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024.

Preeti Pal clinched the bronze medal in the 200m T-35 race on Sunday. With this medal, Preeti created history as she became the first-ever Indian woman athlete to win 2 medals in the track & field event at the Paralympics, or Olympics.

In this event, Preeti registered her personal best as she finished the race in 30.01 seconds.

"Congratulations to Preethi Pal on winning bronze medal in Women's 200m - T35 event of the Paris Paralympics. After her 100m bronze, this is her second medal in the Paris Paralympics, an exceptional achievement. Both para-athletics medals for India have been won by her. India is proud of her. Draped in tricolour, her victorious images have electrified sports lovers. May she strengthen sports culture among the youth and win greater accolades for India," Murmu wrote in a post shared on X.

Earlier on Friday, Preeti bagged the bronze medal in the Women's T35 100m race. She clocked 14.21 seconds, which was also her personal best.

The para-athlete expressed her feelings after her second medal at the Paris Paralympics.

"Tried to give my best and I am happy that I won another medal. People trolled me after I won the medal in 100 m and that inspired me a lot to do better," Preeti said.

Earlier, Preeti's dedication and hard work culminated in her selection for the World Para Athletics Championship 2024, where she excelled, winning bronze medals in both the 100m and 200m events and received her quota for the Paris Paralympics.

India has secured a total of seven medals at the ongoing Paris Paralympics so far, with one gold, two silvers, and four bronzes, so far.

On Monday, Nishad Kumar won silver in the men's high jump T47. On Sunday, Indian parasprinter Preeti Pal clinched the bronze medal in 200m T-35 with a time of 30.01 seconds.

With this medal, Preeti created history as she became the first-ever Indian woman athlete to win 2 medals in the track & field event at the Paralympics, or Olympics. Earlier, Preeti secured third place and won the bronze medal in the T35 100m race after clocking 14.21 seconds, which is also her personal best.

Rubina finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2-Women's 10M Air Pistol SH-1 final.She gathered a total of 211.1 points in the final.

On Friday, reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her winning streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

Lekhara dominated the final of the women's 10m air rifle and secured the top place with 249.7 points, which is also her personal best.

India's silver medal came in shooting as well, with Manish Narwal getting a silver in the men's P1 10 m air pistol SH1 competition.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silvers, and six bronzes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor