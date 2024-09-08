President Murmu, PM Modi congratulate Simran for bronze medal success at Paris Paralympics

New Delhi [India], September 8 : President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to para-athlete Simran Sharma following her bronze medal success at the Paris Paralympics.

After missing out on a bronze medal in the women's 100m T12 final by 0.05s, Simran redeemed herself in the 200m T12 final. She clocked her personal best timing of 24.75s to settle for the third spot. Cuba's Omara Durand Elias bagged the gold medal by finishing the race in 23.62s. Venezuela's Alejandra Perez Lopez settled for silver with a timing of 24.19s.

President Murmu hopes that Simran continues to bring laurels for India in future and wrote on X, "I convey my heartiest congratulations to Simran Sharma on winning bronze medal in women's 200m - T12 event. Simran's achievements will inspire budding athletes, especially girls. I wish she brings more laurels for the nation in the future."

PM Modi believes that Simran's success will inspire several people and wrote on X, "Congratulations to Simran Sharma as she wins a Bronze medal in the Women's 200M T12 event at the #Paralympics2024! Her success will inspire several people. Her commitment towards excellence and skills are noteworthy."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar congratulated Simran for her success and wished her the best for her future endeavours.

"Congratulations to Simran Sharma on winning Bronze Medal in Para Athletics: Women's 200m T12 event at the #ParisParalympics2024. Her hard work, commitment and resilience have brought her to this incredible milestone. My best wishes for her future endeavours," Dhankar wrote on X.

In her previous gold medal match, Simran stormed into the women's 100m T12 final without breaking a sweat. But she fell short against her opponents and finished last of the four finalists in the event with a timing of 12.31s.

