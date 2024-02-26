Prime Volleyball League helping local players in Kerala: Former Indian footballer CK Vineeth

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], February 26 : Season 3 of the Prime Volleyball League is in full swing in the city of Chennai. Former Indian national football team players CK Vineeth and Rino Anto were in attendance as Calicut Heroes defeated Delhi Toofans while Bengaluru Torpedoes took down Kochi Blue Spikers in the second match of the day.

The duo travelled from Kerala to watch two of their hometown teams Kochi Blue Spikers and Calicut Heroes in action. Rino Anto, who previously played for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League expressed his emotions as he attended his first Prime Volleyball League live match.

"It's a top-class atmosphere here. This is my first time watching a volleyball match live and it feels absolutely fantastic to be here. We especially came in to watch Kishor Kumar (Calicut Heroes' head coach)."

Former Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters forward CK Vineeth: "In my childhood, volleyball was at its peak in Kerala, during the times of Tom Joseph and Kishor Kumar. We need to get back to that level. It's disheartening to see the sport on the decline in the state and I believe RuPay Prime Volleyball is helping the teams and players at the local level by providing a platform and opportunity to grow."

