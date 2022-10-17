Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers today

The Dabang Delhi KC will take on Haryana Steelers in their next match in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 on Monday.

The Dabang Delhi KC have been on a roll in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. They have won all four of their games so far, registering victories against U Mumba, Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans.

Speaking about the reasons behind their success, Dabang Delhi KC Head Coach Krishan Hooda said, "The captain is carrying out all his responsibilities. The captain's job is to see that the combinations work on the mat because the coach is sitting on the sidelines. The entire team is supporting him and Naveen is supporting his team members."

The Head Coach further added, "We all listen to each other's opinions. Naveen has been giving confidence to other players by sending them for raids when he could have gone himself. Every player feels that they are being well taken care of under Naveen's leadership. He tells me also to give opportunities to players on the bench."

Hooda also spoke about a change in rule for this season, which has made the game even more exciting, "We can make seven substitutions this season. This rule has made the game even more interesting. The game has become much faster and it's become more attractive for the viewers as well."

The Head Coach knew before the start of the season that Delhi's defenders will win games for their team. Speaking about his defence unit's capabilities, Hooda said, "When Naveen came back from National Games, I told him that we have a great defence unit and it will give you results and the defenders will play according to the way you want them to play. The players are cooperating very well on the mat and this is the most important aspect in kabaddi."

( With inputs from ANI )

