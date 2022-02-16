Pro Kabaddi League final to be played on February 25

Mashal Sports, organizers of Pro Kabaddi League, on Wednesday released the final part of the schedule of the playoffs and the finals for the ongoing season 8, keeping within the overall schedule for the league.

After successfully conducting matches on a daily basis and completing more than 100+ matches, PKL 8 is well on its way to the successful completion of the league. This marks the first indoor and contact sports league in the country to successfully conduct the league.

It has been a rollercoaster of a race to qualification for the playoffs amongst the teams. The competitiveness of the league has hit new highs this year, with the race to the playoff positions set to go down to the wire right up to the final day of the league stage. The top 6 teams will then battle it out for the coveted PKL trophy.

The playoffs are scheduled to be held on February 21 and 23. The grand finale of Pro Kabaddi Season 8 is scheduled to be held on February 25, 2022.

The scene is set for an enthralling playoffs and finals of PKL season 8. This landmark season, conducted in a new innovative single venue format, has set new standards of competitive quality within the sport, as well as for engagement with the millions of kabaddi fans tuning in every day to watch Pro Kabaddi.

Speaking about the final run of fixtures being released, Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports, and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said "We have been able to conduct the league day-on-day with no break - this is a huge achievement and milestone, not just for kabaddi, but for the resumption of all indoor & contact sports."

"PKL S8 has also seen tough competition amongst teams with the race to the playoffs set do go down to the final day of the league stage. I would like to wish the best of luck to all the teams as they fight for their spot at the top of the points table and secure their chance of winning the season," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor