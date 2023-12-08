Pro Kabaddi League: "Will try to register 100th Super 10 this season" says Pardeep Narwal

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], December 8 : The Pro Kabaddi League superstar Pardeep Narwal became the first player to record 80 Super 10s in PKL during UP Yoddhas' match against Haryana Steelers in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Narwal, who scored 12 points in the match, helped his team defeat the Steelers 57-27.

Speaking about the magnificent feat, Narwal said, "I will try to register my 100th Super 10 this season. There are 20 more league games left for us and I'll definitely try to record a Super 10 in each of the matches."

When asked about the win, the Yoddhas Captain expressed, "It was really important for us to win the match against Haryana Steelers because we lost our previous match against U Mumba. If we lost two consecutive matches, then we would've been under a lot of pressure. We wanted to play as a unit against the Steelers and we managed to do that."

After a disappointing outing against U Mumba personally, Narwal wanted to make things right in Yoddhas' game against the Steelers, "I couldn't even score one point against U Mumba and I disappointed the fans as well. Therefore, I was determined to put up a good performance against the Steelers."

Preview for matches on Friday:

The Bulls will be looking to find form in front of their home fans in the first match of the Bengaluru leg, however, they will face stiff competition from Dabang Delhi K.C., who have a strong raiders brigade in Naveen, Manjeet and Ashu Malik.

The second match of the day will be the Maharashtra Derby as the Puneri Paltan will take on U Mumba. Puneri defeated the Season 9 champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in their first game, meanwhile, U Mumba went down in a close contest against Gujarat Giants in their last match.

Schedule for PKL Season 10 match on Friday:

Game 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C. - 8 pm

Game 2: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba - 9 pm.

