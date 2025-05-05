Pro Panja League set to host 23rd Asian Armwrestling, 22nd Asian Para-Armwrestling Championship in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 5 : Pro Panja League, in collaboration with the People's Armwrestling Federation of India, announced that India will host the prestigious 23rd Asian Armwrestling Championship and the 22nd Asian Para-Armwrestling Championship in New Delhi from May 6 to 10.

The high-profile tournament will feature top athletes from fourteen countries, including India, Iran, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Nepal and Jordan.

Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty added star power to the announcement, as quoted from a press release, "We welcome all athletes who have come to India. We wish them the best of luck and hope they have a memorable time during their stay."

Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, highlighted the inclusive nature of the event: "It's a proud moment for India. Armwrestling has gained tremendous popularity globally. I'm especially pleased to see para-athletes participating, they are already champions in their own right."

Assen Hadjitodorov, President of the World Arm Wrestling Federation, offered his best wishes to all participants: "Let the strongest prevail, and may this event be a celebration of dedication and determination."

Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People's Arm Wrestling Federation of India and Vice President of the Asian Armwrestling Federation, warmly welcomed all athletes: "This is a tough and demanding sport, and I truly admire the hard work these athletes have put in. We hope everyone enjoys their stay in India."

Speaking at the event, Parvin Dabas, Co-Founder of the Pro Panja League, expressed the organisation's ambitions: "We are grateful for the opportunity to host this prestigious championship and for all the support we've received. Our dream is to establish India as the number one nation in arm wrestling."

The event envisions doubling the participation beyond the current 152 athletes in future championships. The event reaffirmed its commitment to positioning India as the epicenter of armwrestling in Asia, providing a grand platform for talent across all ages.

