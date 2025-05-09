"Proud of our brave armed forces": Neeraj Chopra stands with Indian Army amid rising Indo-Pak tensions

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, India's Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra has voiced his strong support for the Indian Armed Forces, applauding their courage and commitment in combating terrorism.

The two-time Olympic medallist and reigning javelin star took to his official X handle to express solidarity with the armed forces and urged citizens to act responsibly during this sensitive time.

"We are proud of our Brave Indian Armed Forces who are fighting for our nation against Terrorism. Let's do our part and make sure to follow guidelines to ensure everyone's safety during this time. jy hind jy bhaart jy hind kii senaa," Chopra wrote.

Neeraj's schedule begins with the Doha Diamond League on May 16 and will also include the first-ever Neeraj Chopra Classic event in Bengaluru on May 24, which will cause him to miss out. In his absence, Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh will be representing the tricolour in the men's javelin throw.

Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia, and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, defence sources said on Thursday.

Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky. A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner in Rajasthan and in Jalandhar in Punjab. Blackouts have also been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar.

Earlier, India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.

