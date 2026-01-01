Pune Grand Tour 2026 shatters records with global surge; India to host largest-ever field for a UCI 2.2 race

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : The inaugural Pune Grand Tour 2026, a UCI 2.2 Continental multi-stage cycling race for men, is poised to make history as it prepares to host an unprecedented field of 171 elite cyclists, representing 29 teams from 35 countries across five Continents.

This momentous response from the international cycling community confirms Pune's ascent as a premier destination on the global professional circuit, as per a release.

Organised by the Pune District Administration with steadfast support from the Government of Maharashtra, the five-day, 437-kilometre race with one Prologue and four stages will wind through Pune's diverse landscapes, from heritage sites to the challenging Deccan Plateau ghats.

The historic event - India's first UCI 2.2, scheduled for January 19-23 - has received confirmations from top-tier professional teams across five continents.

Elite squads from 29 countries, including major cycling powerhouses such as France, Great Britain, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, China and Thailand, will descend upon Pune to compete in this landmark event. Asia will see the largest contingent of 78 riders, followed by 69 from Europe, 12 from Oceania, six from the US, and six from Africa.

While traditional UCI 2.2 races typically feature smaller pelotons up to a maximum of 125 cyclists, the Pune Grand Tour will shatter expectations by hosting 171 participants, setting a new benchmark for the UCI 2.2 category. The field will include 29 competitive teams, including an Indian team of six riders, selected recently at the National Championship in Odisha.

Jitendra Dudi, Collector, Pune District and Officer In-Charge for Pune Grand Tour, stated, "This is a watershed moment for Pune and India, and we are ready to deliver a race that sets a new global benchmark for the UCI Asia Tours. This isn't just a race; it is the arrival of India as a new powerhouse in the professional cycling circuit."

Dudi added, "This is a moment of pride for Pune to reclaim its original identity of 'Cycle Capital'. The inaugural edition will be a landmark day for India to establish itself as an international cycling destination. For us, the Pune Grand Tour is not just about hosting a race; we aim to create a legacy for Pune and India. We are inspired by the 120 years of legacy 'Tour de France' has created. The record participation for Pune Grand Tour further reinforces our belief that India can now have its own 'Pro Tour' in near future, with Pune proudly leading India's aspiration."

Pinaki Bysack, Technical Director, Pune Grand Tour, said, "To witness a UCI 2.2 category race attract a peloton of 171 mark is unprecedented. For India to do it in the first year of its Pune Grand Tour is a momentous occasion for the international cycling event globally. This record-breaking turnout across five continents is a testament to the technical prestige and challenging topography Pune District offers. Managing a field of this magnitude requires precision and world-class standards. I must appreciate the vision and the dedication with which Pune District Collector Mr Jitendra Dudi has undertaken the task of creating the required infrastructure of international standard in a record time span, is truly unprecedented in Indian sporting history."

This global interest highlights the growing ambition of Indian sports, with the Pune Grand Tour aiming to elevate the nation's status in professional cycling and inspire future talent. The event promises world-class competition, showcasing India's capability to host major international sporting events and foster a thriving cycling ecosystem.

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 will feature four exhilarating state routes, designed to push the limits of the world's seasoned cyclists. Covering 437 km, the route passes through Pune District's diverse terrains, from the bustling cityscape to the serene Sahyadri foothills, to push riders through the toughest climbs, fastest flats, and iconic landmarks to test stamina, strategy and skill in equal measure.

Stage 1 Mulsi-Maval Miles (91.8 km, Elevation 956m): Weaving through Pune's IT hub, Hinjewadi, this opening stage combines flat sprints with sharp urban turns, highlighting landmarks and scenery while blending tech with nature.

Stage 2 Maratha Heritage Circuit (109.15 km, Elevation 1466m): Cyclists will ascend the challenging ghats, facing steep gradients and breathtaking views of Purandar Fort, Sinhagad and Khadakwasla Lake, making the Day-2 race a true test of endurance and climbing ability.

State 3 Western Ghats Gateway (137.07 km, Elevation 820m): Stretching across the Deccan plateau from Purandar to Baramati, Day 3 favours speed and tactical prowess, with crosswinds and rolling terrain to keep competitors on edge.

Stage 4 Pune Pride Loop (99.15 km, Elevation 560m): The final phase race winds through the urban sprawls of Pune city, passing through modernity and historic relevance like Shaniwar Wada, featuring technical sections and a dramatic finish in the heart of the city.

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 is set to be a pivotal moment, symbolising India's readiness to embrace and lead in global sports, with the world watching Pune.

