‘Pushpa ante flower anukuntiva…’: Irfan Pathan recites famous Telugu movies dialogues

Hyderabad, Feb 14 Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan recently shared his heartfelt appreciation for the rich culinary and cultural heritage of Hyderabad during a segment of the ‘IPL on Star’ program.

Pathan, known for his love for Hyderabad Haleem, expressed his fondness for the dish, describing it as unparalleled and dubbing it as the best in the world.

Pathan also reminisced about his personal connection with the city, highlighting his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad team during the 2014 IPL season. He emphasized the special bond he shares with Hyderabad, mentioning that his wife's parents hail from the city, adding a personal touch to his admiration for Hyderabad's culinary delights.

He said “The city of Nawabs, Hyderabad Haleem is unique. During Ramzan, children and adults come to taste the Haleem of Hyderabad. No one can forget Hyderabadi Haleem once they have tasted it. The Hyderabad Haleem is the best in the world. I have a special connection with this city. I am the son-in-law of Hyderabad. I don't know how many of you know. My wife's parents' native place is Hyderabad. They settled in Saudi Arabia. So I have a good association with Hyderabad. I played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014. How can I forget Hyderabad Haleem? Hyderabad Haleem is the best in this world.”

Moreover, during the program, Pathan showcased his versatility by reciting popular Telugu movie dialogues, captivating the audience with his flair for mimicry.

He flawlessly delivered iconic lines from blockbuster movies, including Mahesh Babu's dialogue from ‘Pokiri’ - 'Evaru Kodithe Dhimmatirigi Mind Black Avutundo' and Balakrishna's memorable line from ‘Legend’ - 'Flutu jinka mumdu oodu simham mundu kaadu’.

Pathan concluded his performance by impeccably rendering a dialogue from Allu Arjun's widely acclaimed film ‘Pushpa’ - 'Pushpa ante Flower Anukuntiva... Firuu’.

