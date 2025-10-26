PVL 2025: Bengaluru Torpedoes become champions of season 4 with dominant win over Mumbai Meteors

Hyderabad, Oct 26 Bengaluru Torpedoes were crowned champions of the Volleyball League season 4 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday, after defeating the Mumbai Meteors 15-13, 16-4, 15-13 in the final.

Both teams began cautiously, running the game from the middle zone. Petter Alstad Ostvik blocked Joel Benjamin, while Bengaluru roared back with Jishnu's block on Shubham Chaudhary. Service pressure from Sethu edged Bengaluru ahead, pushing the Meteors to call for a super point. Despite the Meteors pushing close, Bengaluru captain and setter Matt West's effectiveness with his distributions helped the Torpedoes win the first set.

Sethu began the second set with the first super serve of the night. A series of unforced errors from Mumbai helped Bengaluru's cause. Despite Om Lad Vasant making tremendous plays for his attackers, Shubham and captain Amit Gulia overhit their shots. Consistent attacks from Joel made it hard for the Meteors to contain the opposition, and the Torpedoes took a two-set lead with Joel's super serve.

Jalen Penrose joined in on the attack in the third set, firing thunderous spikes as Torpedoes maintained their momentum. Mumbai continued to put pressure with Shubham leading the counter-attack.

A risky super point call from coach David Lee paid dividends for the Torpedoes, with Penrose hitting the ball right on target. Despite Mumbai winning a super point of their own, the Torpedoes maintained their composure and sealed the title win with a service error from Nikhil.

