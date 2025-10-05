PVL 2025: Bengaluru Torpedoes script comeback win over Kolkata Thunderbolts

Hyderabad, Oct 5 Bengaluru Torpedoes once again came from behind to register an 11-15, 15-13, 15-11, 15-11 win over the Kolkata Thunderbolts in Season 4 of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Joel Benjamin was named the Player of the Match.

Ashwal Rai started on the right side of the court and made an early impact for the Thunderbolts in a two-man block line with Matin Takavar. Attacking errors from Sethu pushed skipper Matt West to search for attacking options on his front court.

Kolkata's defence covered a lot of court, making it harder for the Torpedoes to stitch their attacks. Matin's super serve rocked Bengaluru, as Kolkata edged ahead.

Jalen Penrose and Sethu began the Torpedoes' counterattacks. A super point call from Kolkata went in the Torpedoes' favour with Joel's fiery spike, and the game opened up once again with both teams at level pegging.

The momentum began to sway towards the Torpedoes as the match progressed, with Joel finding more rhythm. Suryansh Tomar tested the Torpedoes' defence with high jumps. But Bengaluru won two consecutive super points in a row with Mujeeb delivering a timely block to shut down Kolkata's attack.

Penrose monster super serve earned the Torpedoes important two points late in the game. Kolkata continued to fight it out till the last minute, with experienced Pankaj Sharma leading the charge. But aggressive display from the Torpedoes helped David Lee's side get their second win of the season.

Earlier, the Torpedoes edged past Goa 15-9, 11-15, 13-15, 17-15, 15-9 in a thrilling contest, showcasing impressive resilience under pressure. American attacker Jalen Penrose was named Player of the Match for his dominant performance, while captain and setter Matt West orchestrated the offense with precision, bringing all his attacking options into play.

The Kolkata Thunderbolts, who will be making their first appearance of the season, are expected to pose a formidable challenge with their deep attacking lineup and well-drilled defense. With Colombian Outside hitter Sebastian Gomez and Iranian Middle blocker Matin Takavar joining the likes of Ashwal Rai, the aerial dominance and attacking versatility of the Kolkata Thunderbolts is expected to grow significantly.

