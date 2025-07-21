'PVL is identifying and promoting grassroots talent' says Kochi Blue Spikers’ Vinit Kumar

New Delhi, July 21 Kochi Blue Spikers put their weight behind the experienced campaigner Vinit Kumar and got him into the side for a massive sum of Rs 22.5 Lakhs, making him one of the three top buys for the season during the Prime Volleyball League season 4 auction earlier.

Inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s work ethic, Vinit Kumar — who began playing volleyball in 2008 — is thrilled to join Kochi Blue Spikers. He knows the role he has to play and is determined to lead from the front.

"There’s definitely a sense of responsibility,” Vinit admitted. "The team has placed its trust in me, and I’m fully prepared to rise to the occasion. I’ll give everything I’ve got and do my best to help us lift the trophy."

"Pressure is part of the game, and I’ve learned to embrace it," Vinit shared. "Being the Indian team’s captain comes with its own set of expectations, but I’ve always believed in taking ownership. That’s what drives me, and I’m excited to bring that energy to Kochi Blue Spikers."

Vinit won the Prime Volleyball title in Season 1 with Kolkata Thunderbolts and talking about the importance of having a tournament-winning player in the team, he said, "It’s not just about experience — it’s about belief. The players feel confident knowing someone who has gone the distance and lifted the trophy is in the squad. That brings a sense of assurance and can serve as a great learning curve for the younger guys."

Indian skipper Vinit, who hails from Muzaffarnagar and currently resides in Dehradun, lauded the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) for its instrumental role in nurturing grassroots talent.

"PVL has been doing a fantastic job of identifying and promoting talent from the grassroots,” said Vinit. “The platform and exposure that players receive here is incredible. Competing alongside international players also gives our youngsters the chance to learn, adapt, and prepare for bigger platforms. Every year, we have seen new players come up and that's incredible for the Indian volleyball ecosystem."

Driven by a deep love for the sport, Vinit also revealed his long-term vision of giving back to volleyball by setting up a grassroots academy near his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

"I want to contribute to the sport that has given me so much,” he shared. "There’s currently no volleyball academy in my area, so I’m planning to start one there. It’ll give young kids an opportunity to learn the game and dream big."

