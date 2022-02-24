PVL: Shon T John's spectacular spikes take Ahmedabad Defenders to final

Hyderabad, Feb 24 Shon T John's blistering performance helped Ahmedabad Defenders book a place in the final of the Prime Volleyball League after they beat Hyderabad Black Hawks 15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 15-12 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, here on Thursday.

The Defenders will play the winner of the match between Kolkata Thunderbolts and Calicut Heroes in the final on Sunday.

Shon T John effected two spectacular spikes to help the Defenders take the lead at 10-8. However, the Black Hawks leveled the scores at 10-10 after winning a Super Point through SV Guru Prasanth's spike. But John stood tall once again as the Defenders regained the lead at 13-11. Ahmedabad rode on the momentum and eventually closed out the first set at 15-13.

Angamuthu carried out a magnificent spike and Manoj LM pulled off a Super Block as the Defenders took the lead at 9-7 in the second set. However, the Black Hawks fought back through Prasanth and leveled the scores at 9-9.

Thereafter, captain Muthusamy effected a fantastic block to help his team win a Super Point and take a three-point lead at 12-9. The Defenders ensured that they held onto their lead and eventually wrapped up the second set at 15-12 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Black Hawks gained the momentum and took the lead at 5-1 in the third set. Prasanth pulled off a few spectacular spikes as Hyderabad continued to forge ahead. The Defenders made a few unforced errors as Hyderabad comfortably closed out the third set at 15-9 to get on the board.

After a closely-fought contest, the Defenders took the lead at 12-9 in the fourth set through the efforts of Manoj LM and Shon T John.

Moments later, Ahmedabad clinched a Super Point and put themselves in the driver's seat at 14-9. Amit Gulia pulled off three consecutive points to keep the Black Hawks in the contest, but the Defenders held their nerve and closed out the fourth set at 15-12 to seal the match.

The Kolkata Thunderbolts and Calicut Heroes will take on each other in the second semi-final 2 on Friday.

