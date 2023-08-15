Racing India adds another 2 points in Round 4 of 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship

Lombok [Indonesia], August 15 : Amidst intense competition in Race 2 of Round 4 of the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), the India Racing team wraps up the culminating round, securing a total of 2 points at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia.

According to a release, The solo Indian team’s rider Kavin Samaar Quintal upped his game and displayed a strong performance in the final race today. In Race 1, he exhibited a resolute start and he finished the race in 16th position with a total lap time of 18:21.505, unfortunately gaining no points for the team. However, he showcased his mettle in the final race today as he maintained his steadiness.

Crossing the chequered line with speed and precision, he clinched the 14th position in Race 2, clocking a lap time of 18:17.388. In the midst of a highly competitive championship, he maintained his composure and adeptly manoeuvred through the circuit's challenges, ultimately clinching the team 2 valuable points in the championship.

On the other hand, Kavin’s fellow teammate Mohsin Paramban from Mallapuram had put in a fighting ride to finish Race 1 of AP250cc in 22nd position. Demonstrating his resilience and skill, he advanced by three positions and clinched the 19th spot, clocking a lap time of 18:53.400 in the final race today.

With the end of Round 2, The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team has earned an additional two valuable points, bringing their total to 21 points thus far in the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC).

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “The overall round was very intense. Our riders delivered commendable performances on the track. I am glad that Kavin and Mohsin put in their best efforts and displayed unwavering determination to finish the race smoothly without any mishaps. After a thorough analysis of yesterday's performance, we revamped our strategies to enhance our performance in Race 2. Both riders truly showcased their riding prowess skills and grit in this round. We continuously learn from our mistakes from each round and help our riders refine their riding techniques with proper guidance provided by the Honda instructors. Our team's determination remains strong as we set our sights higher for the upcoming rounds.”

India rider Kavin Quintal said, "Race 2 was a true test of my skill and endurance. I gave my best on the track and put forward all my learnings from yesterday’s race. I am going to review my today’s performance and come up with better strategies for the next round. My primary focus was to remain steady and take all the opportunities at the right time in moving forward. Despite the multiple crashes on the track, I kept my cool and remained consistent to finish the race and gain points for my team. I am grateful for the support of the entire HMSI team to give me such an opportunity to prove our mettle on international soil.”

India rider Mohsin Paramban said, "The competition was fierce today and I gave my best today on the tracks. I am honoured to represent HMSI and eager to continue refining my skills to achieve even better results in the future. I have learned a lot from this round, and I am going to work even harder for better results. Working along with our instructors, we will be refining our strategies to compete effectively on the international stage and bring glory to our country. “

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor