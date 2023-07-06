Real Kabaddi Season 3 to kick start in September 2023

Jaipur, July 6 The third season of Real Kabaddi will be held at the end of September, Atlanture Sports Private Limited, the organisers of the tournament announced.

Real Kabaddi Season 2 witnessed 32 matches played amongst 8 powerhouse teams, namely- Jaipur Jaguars, Shekhawati Kings, Chambal Pirates, Mewar Monks, Bikana Riders, Jodhana Warriors, Arawali Eagles, and Singh Soorma.

Season 3 will be bigger and better as founder of Atlanture Sports Private Limited Shubham Choudhary said that the organising team will leave no stone unturned in making the league a huge success.

"The Season 2 of Real Kabaddi was an amazing success, and we will leave no stones unturned to make season 3 a huge success. We at Atlanture Sports are committed to promoting homegrown games, sports, and people," said Shubham Choudhary in a statement.

The second season was live-streamed on Jio TV SportsTiger, DafaNews and Official YouTube channel of Real Kabaddi League. The league was sponsored by KEI Wires and Cables and many brands like MYTEAM11 (Fantasy Gaming Partner), RIARA (Life Style Partner), JoyBike (EV Partner), Care Health (Insurance Partner), Zee Studios (Venue Partner), MJRP (University Partner), NS Advertising (Outdoor Partner), Let It Go (NGO Partner) and Lahoty Impex (Associate Partner) were part of it.

The Grand finale witnessed a thrilling performance of pop singer Sunanda Sharma, and was attended by Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia, former Miss Romania Anca Verma, actor Ranvijay Singh and singer Swaroop Khan.

Lavish Choudhary, co-founder of Atlanture Sports Private Limited said, "Real Kabaddi encourages the local-regional Tier II and Tier III Kabaddi players and provides them a chance to perform. The platform is wholeheartedly assisting players to get an opportunity to showcase their talent in the world of sport."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor