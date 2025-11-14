'Really proud', says Carlos Alcaraz as he accepts ATP Year-End No. 1 trophy

Turin (Italy), Nov 14 Carlos Alcaraz accepted the ATP Year-End No. 1 trophy for the second time in his career at the ATP Finals here on Friday afternoon, securing the position for the first time since 2022. The Spaniard, who has clinched six Grand Slam titles so far, clinched the honour when he defeated Lorenzo Musetti to move to 3-0 in round-robin play at the season finale.

The 22-year-old from El Palmar, Murcia, who turned professional in 2018, is hoping to win his maiden title in the ATP Finals.

“It is a pleasure for me [being] the No. 1,” Alcaraz said on the occasion. “Being the No. 1 in the world is something that I’m working really hard for with my team every day. It is a goal. But I think it is a journey that you’re not going through alone. It’s with your whole team, with your family, with your close people behind you always supporting you in the tough and good moments, which I’m really, really proud about: having such a great team.”

Alcaraz pointed out that when he first earned Year-End No. 1 honours in 2022, he had the same team. They have stuck together and continued to reap the rewards.

“I’m still really proud of the team I have right now,” Alcaraz said. “Some new members in the team that I’m really happy and proud to share this moment with them as well. For me, it’s a great achievement. It means the world to me and I’m just really proud and happy,” he was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour.

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi and Head of Corporate Brand and Strategic Advisory at PIF, Mohamed Alsayyad, presented Alcaraz the trophy.

The 22-year-old is chasing his first Nitto ATP Finals title. The Spaniard has booked his semi-final spot and will take on two-time champion Alexander Zverev or Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday.

But before returning his focus to the task at hand in Turin, Alcaraz thanked fans around the world. “I want to continue because the support that I’m receiving everywhere that I’m going, I can’t thank the people enough,” Alcaraz said.

“We’re travelling since the 1st of January until the end of November — new places, new countries, new stages, and the people are always the same. The great energy, the great atmosphere, I feel the love everywhere that I’m going.

“In some tournaments, in some matches without the support of the people, it wouldn’t be possible to come back, to win, to lift trophies. So I really want to say thank you to all the people who are coming to every tournament, to every match, who are supporting tennis, supporting me. I’m really grateful to everyone for the energy and the love that I am receiving. This trophy is obviously for them.”

