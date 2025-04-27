Represents sportive generation: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara on high participation in TCS World 10K Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27 : Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara believes the high volume of participation in the TCS World 10K Bengaluru represents a generation of people who are "sportive".

Parameshwara graced the event with his presence on Sunday and flagged off the Elite Men's race. Along with Parameshwara, MLA Harris, and other dignitaries also attended the event, which features 30,000-plus participants.

"More than 30 thousand people participated in it. It has become one of the world's biggest events, which has also got a gold standard. This not only represents Bengaluru, but it also represents the generation that is sportive and would like to participate in this kind of event. It sends out a message of peace and harmony in the society," Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters.

Dalilah Muhammad, lauded as one of the most accomplished hurdlers in history, was named the International Event Ambassador for the 17th edition of the World 10K Bengaluru.

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru, with total prize money of USD 210,000, continues to be one of the World's Premier 10K events, attracting top athletes and amateur runners from across the globe. The race is a celebration of Bengaluru's spirit, offering a blend of competition, camaraderie, and community impact.

The race was flagged off from Cubbon Road (opposite RSAOI Gate No. 5), and the finish line for all races will be located on Cubbon Road, outside the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground.

Stephen Kissa (Uganda), who finished third in 2017, along with Vincent Langat (Kenya) and Awet Nftalem Kibrab (Norway), are among the top names expected to challenge the multiple global champion Joshua Cheptegei for the men's title.

In the women's category, Kenyan runner Cintia Chepngeno's family name bears an uncanny resemblance to Cheptegei's, and she is one of eight women who have clocked personal bests faster than the World 10K course record of 30:35, held by her compatriot Irene Cheptai since 2022.

Nicholas Kimeli, also from Kenya, holds the course record for men at 27:38. Chepngeno finished ninth in last year's race here, while her teammate and reigning African 10,000m champion Gladys Kwamboka Mong'are placed fifth.

