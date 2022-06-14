Rhiti Sports Management onboards Chess Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

ew Delhi, June 14 Rhiti Group, India's full-service sports marketing and management company, has onboarded the young talented Indian chess grandmaster (GM) Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa for his brand management.

Praggnanandhaa, aged 17, defeated Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters rapid online chess tournament in February 2022 and has recently won the Norway Chess Open, June 2022.

The partnership agreement is for five years. Under the agreement, Rhiti Sports will bring brand endorsements, sponsorships, and opportunities for meet and greet for Praggnanandhaa.

Commenting on Praggnanandhaa's onboarding, Rhiti Tiwari of Rhiti Group said, "We are honoured with his association. We have great plans for building his brand and also connecting with millions of his fans whom he will continue to inspire with his remarkable feats in the field of chess."

Praggnanandhaa's commitment to chess is evident with his daily routine and love for the game. Coached by R B Ramesh, he indulges in daily practice for 5-6 hours.

