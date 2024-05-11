Rifle/Pistol Shooting: Manu, Anish, stay on course for top finish at Olympics Selection Trials

New Delhi, May 11 Olympian Manu Bhaker and India’s top men’s rapid-fire pistol (RFP) shooter Anish Bhanwala stayed on course for a top finish at the first ever Olympic Selection Trials (OST) Rifle/Pistol, shooting solid qualification rounds in their 25m pistol OST T3 matches respectively.

Taking aim in Bhopal’s MP State Shooting Academy range, Anish topped the men’s 25m RFP with a score of 587, while Manu came third in the women’s 25m pistol with 585, as both maintained the top rank among the five shooters in each event.

The finals will be played on Sunday when there are crucial podium points to be won by the five qualified shooters.

In the women’s pistol section, Rhythm Sangwan, after having two ordinary outings by her standards in Delhi, bounced back with a top score of 586, while Simranpreet Kaur Brar continued an inspired run to pip Manu Bhaker to second on inner 10s with a 585. Esha Singh (579) was fourth while Abhidnya Ashok Patil (575) was fifth.

This means that whatever happens in the finals on Sunday, Manu would go into the fourth trial with at least a four-point cushion over her nearest competitor. The fight for the second spot is currently very tight between Esha, Rhythm and Simranpreet.

Anish Bhanwala too is assured of a two-point cushion over his nearest challenger in the men’s RFP after his stand-out 587 on Saturday. Here Vijayveer Sidhu and Bhavesh Shekhawat are in a close fight for second with the former edging it currently, with Adarsh and Ankur seemingly looking out of it.

The fourth trial, depending on how each of the five in each event perform, could change all those equations, however, given the fine margins involved.

