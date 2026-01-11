Rohit-Kohli felicitated by Baroda Cricket Association as Vadodara hosts first-ever men’s ODI

Vadodara, Jan 11 Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were at the centre of a memorable and amusing moment during India’s first ODI against New Zealand at the Kotambi Stadium on Sunday. Marking the venue’s maiden men’s 50-over international, the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) honoured two of India’s greatest ODI batters with a mid-innings felicitation that quickly became the talk of the fans.

What made the tribute stand out was not just the gesture but the unusual execution. During the break, organisers unveiled a cupboard placed near the boundary line, adorned with life-size images of Kohli and Rohit. To the delight of the crowd, the doors were opened as the players themselves walked out of the cupboard when their names were announced, drawing laughter from the stands and smiles from the honourees.

ICC president Jay Shah and BCCI chief Mithun Manhas were present at the ceremony, which saw the duo presented with a bouquet as a mark of respect.

The light-hearted moment resonated with spectators, many of whom joked on social media that the event resembled an “unboxing ceremony” for the Indian greats. Kohli and Rohit appeared equally entertained, sharing a laugh as they acknowledged the crowd’s appreciation.

The occasion carried added significance given the match's historic nature. Kotambi Stadium was hosting its first-ever men’s ODI, and a crowd of nearly 35,000 turned up to witness the milestone fixture. With limited opportunities for international cricket in centres like Vadodara, the organisers appeared keen to make the moment memorable while celebrating two players who have defined India’s dominance in the ODI format over the past decade and a half.

Speaking of the match, India opted to bowl after winning the toss. New Zealand made a solid start through Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls, and their century-plus opening stand put the hosts under pressure. However, India clawed their way back into the contest, eventually restricting the visitors to 300/8 in 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell anchored the innings with a composed knock, guiding New Zealand to what looked like a competitive total on a sluggish pitch.

