'RPL might change the landscape of Rugby 7s', says Mumbai Dreamers’ Olympian Aaron Cummings

Mumbai, June 22 It’s been exactly a week since the Rugby Premier League (RPL) kicked off its inaugural season. One of the Olympians, Aaron Cummings, who plays for Mumbai Dreamers, believes that the league has the potential to change the landscape of Rugby 7s.

Further elaborating on how the format of the league sets it apart, the 27-year-old said, "This is something new, something exciting and I think the RPL might change the landscape of Sevens, with the way they are approaching it."

"It’s just different. It’s more high-intensity. You see more high-impact collisions on the field. Usually, after four minutes or so, everyone gets tired, and the game gets a little bit slower. But with it just being four minutes a quarter here, you can keep that high intensity and high impact scoring. So, I think this is special," he added.

Cummings also shared that the proactive format of the RPL would capture the imagination of the fans back in his home country. "The RPL, with the model that it has, I think this would be attractive to the American public just because it is kind of similar to (American) football with the quarters. I feel the crowd in the USA would get behind that," he reckoned.

Speaking about how his experience at the RPL has been so far, Cummings said, "My experience has been great. The league has taken great care of us. The Dreamers franchise and Dream 11 has been over the top. It’s been great."

Talking about how he’s relishing the experience of playing in India, he added, “I’m trying to inspire and teach, but I’m also trying to learn the things maybe I don’t know. I’ve been saying how the RPL has sparked a fire back under me, as far as the excitement and reminding me of the reason why I play the game. It’s been huge since I’ve been here.”

RPL is the first-ever franchise tournament in rugby sevens, offering a unique opportunity for the sport to grow in India. Opening up about how this league will have an impact, especially in India, Cummings is convinced that the game will grow exponentially.

"I think it’s huge, especially for India. I’m sure you can find 13-14 players who can be elite at the sport, if not more. I think this league will grow the game exponentially because of the format it is played in, with the four quarters."

Cummings also elaborated on how having the division of Marquee, Bridge and Indian players is benefiting the game. He said, "Having the number of Marquee players the league has, teaching the Indians and the Bridge players from the lower-ranked nations is great learning. To be honest, I think this league will only grow. Rahul Bose and GMR have done a fantastic job with how they’ve structured this entire format."

