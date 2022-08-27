Ruby Tomar, Aishwary Tomar win in selection trials

Ruby Tomar of Punjab won the Women's 25m Pistol T6 National Shooting Selection trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) in Delhi on August 26, while Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar claimed the Men's 10m Air Rifle (3P) T5 trials at the MP (Madhya Pradesh) Academy Shooting Range in Bhopal.

Ruby earned a nerve-wracking 24-23 victory over state-mate Simranpreet Kaur Brar. She had qualified fourth with a score of 578 in the first round, while Simranpreet was fifth with 577. In the top-eight semi-final stage, Simranpreet topped the first semis with a score of 13 to make the finals while Ruby finished on top of the second semis with 11 hits to her name.

They were joined by Abhidnya Ashok Patil and Surabhi Pathak in the medal round. Abhidnya won bronze eventually, with 15-hits in the final.

In Bhopal, Aishwary Tomar dominated the Navy's Niraj Kumar to win the T5 Men's 10m Air Rifle final 17-5. Niraj had topped the top-eight stage though with a score of 264.1, while Aishwary was second with 262.5. In the 60-shot qualification, Aishwary had topped the 393-man field with an effort of 630.9.

Ashi Chouksey of Madhya Pradesh, registered a double in Bhopal as she won both the Women's and Junior Women's 50m Rifle Prone T5 trials. She shot 624.8.

Earlier, Haryana continued their dominance at the national shooting selection trials, as in-form Rhythm Sangwan nailed the women's 25m pistol T5 trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in the capital, shooting 31 hits in the medal round to leave behind Maharashtra's Abhidnya Ashok Patil who had 27 to her name.

Delhi teenager Naamya Kapoor was third with 22 hits.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor