Rugby Premier League creates chance for India to achieve Olympic dream, says Kalinga Black Tigers coach Mike Friday

Mumbai, June 7 Kalinga Black Tigers head coach Mike Friday hailed the Rugby Premier League (RPL) as a groundbreaking platform blending international excellence with domestic talent to help India’s rugby dream flourish.

A former rugby sevens player himself, Mike Friday proceeded to become England Sevens’ most successful coach to date, leading them to 10 titles during his tenure, while also securing a Commonwealth Games silver medal in 2006. He has also played a significant role in building legacies across the teams he has coached, including the Kenya Sevens and the USA Sevens teams.

Now taking up a new challenge at the GMR RPL, he described the league’s unique appeal, stating, “It’s a very innovative format, a perfect balance between international players and domestic players. When you’re trying to grow the sport and build capability, it’s crucial to include domestic players in that development. It’s a fantastic experience for them, not only in-game time but more importantly in training time.”

He explained how Indian players will benefit from the exposure they’ll get throughout the tournament.

“During training, they get exposed to physical, technical, tactical and mental development from the senior international players, which they can then take back to their team and the next generation of Indian players," Friday reckoned. “I love that cradle-to-grave idea - creating the legacy for Indian players tomorrow. I think that’s what the RPL provides, allowing India to dare to dream and achieve their Olympic dream," he added.

Asked about coaching in this league format with top players who don’t often play together, Friday called the experience “unique, and one that will come with lifetime memories.”

“Players who normally go head-to-head, country against country, come together to represent their region and the Indians of today and tomorrow. It’s a special honour. We’re here for a reason - not just to win, but to inspire Indian rugby players and help them become the best versions of themselves. That is humbling and very exciting.”

On the emerging domestic talent, Friday praised young players’ resilience, especially Arjun Mahato. “It’s very hard for Indian players. On occasions, they’ve been thrown into the deep end, going under the water a lot. But the challenge is to survive in the deep water. They’re improving every session. I tell them: you have to get it wrong to get it right - that’s what they’re doing and learning.”

He singled out Arjun for rising to the challenge, saying, “He’s confident, knows what to do, but more importantly, he’s ready to discuss why. That’s half the challenge. Indian players tend to wait to be told what to do, but they need to understand why we do it. Then they can teach rather than just be taught. Arjun is already embracing that.”

On the league’s organisation and facilities, Friday was effusive in praise. “The league has done fantastically well. It’s easy to look from the outside and think it’s simple, but there’s so much behind-the-scenes business. The RPL has done extremely well. There’s been fantastic work getting all the owners on board and bringing in the best players and coaches in the world.”

“We’re excited, inspired, and ready to add to a legacy. Kudos to RPL, kudos to GMR, kudos to India Rugby," Friday concluded.

