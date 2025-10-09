"Running is a challenge, it demands..." Ethiopian runner Birhanu Legese emphasises importance of hard work and discipline

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Defending champion Alemaddis Eyayu, Birhanu Legese, and Benard Biwott will face multiple World cross-country medalists Lilian Rengeruk in the 20th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, at the Indian capital on Sunday.

Ethiopian runner Birhanu Legese views running as a challenge that requires hard work and discipline. He welcomes the Delhi weather, finding it conducive to his training and preparation.

While speaking to ANI, Legese said, "Running is a challenge; it demands hard work and training discipline, which is important. Delhi temperature is also good; when it's hot, it's challenging, but it is good here."

Ethiopia's Birhanu Legase Gurmesa is a familiar face for Indian running fans. He won two earlier editions here, way back in 2015 and 2017, and is returning to India to compete for the tenth time.

One of the strongest marathon runners in the World, Birhanu, won two back-to-back titles in the Tokyo Marathon during 2019-2020 and has a personal best of 2:02:48 from Berlin, a favourite destination for the fastest marathoners.

Birhanu the top bet for the men's crown, shared his love of running in India, the 31-year-old Ethiopian voiced, "India has always been special for me. Every time I race here, I feel happy - the people, the energy, the way we're looked after. The warmth and respect we get here make it easy to run freely, and that's why I always perform well in India," he added.

Leading the charge from Kenya will be Benard Biwott, fresh from his Paris Marathon victory earlier this year. He will be joined by his countryman Isaac Kipkemboi, who is poised to mount a strong challenge for a podium finish.

"I can say it is my second time in India. I am happy to be here. For the Sunday marathon, if the weather is good, I will run well. And I try to run my personal best," Benard Biwott told ANI.

"My plan is simple, I'll stay with the pack for the first half and then push hard in the second. That's when the real race begins. The challenge is to hold your form when the legs start to tire, and that's what I love most, testing myself when it hurts," said Biwott.

Lilian, who had a successful outing in India last year with a memorable victory in the Bengaluru World 10K, is eyeing the women's course record in Delhi.

Having clocked 1:03:32 in Valencia last year and being in a strong form after winning the Prague half-marathon earlier this year, the Kenyan is ready to assault the course record of 1:04:46, which has stood in the name of Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw since 2020. A Kenyan woman won the Delhi crown in 2015, with Cynthia Limo being the last winner.

Talking to the media today, the 28-year-old Lilian said, "Injuries remind you how much you love sport. I had to stop training for a week, and it made me realise how much I missed running. Now I focus on staying strong and consistent - I want to be at my best without crossing that line again". Lilian recently joined Claudio Berardelli, the Italian coach, who is imparting training to Kenyan athletes with the 2028 Olympic Games in mind.

"Every season teaches you something new. This year, I've learned to be patient with my body and trust the process. I come to Delhi stronger, not just physically but mentally too - ready to run with heart," said Ethiopian Alemaddis Eyayu, who is returning to defend her crown.

Started her 2025 campaign with a victory in Hong Kong. Grace Loibach Nawowuna shared her excitement about running here.

"It feels amazing to be in Delhi for the first time for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. I've worked hard all season, and I'm excited to see what this race brings. Every run teaches me something new, and if I can walk away with a personal best, it will be a big step forward in my journey," revealed the young Kenyan, who missed the World Cross-country podium by just a whisker two years ago.

With a total prize purse of USD 260,000, the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will witness some of the world's finest athletes competing for top honours. Offering equal rewards for men and women, the champions in both categories will receive USD 27,000, while the second- and third-place finishers will earn USD 20,000 and USD 13,000, respectively. Additionally, a bonus of USD 12,000 awaits any athlete who sets a new benchmark.

The Delhi Half Marathon was started in 2005, following the successful conduct of the World Half Marathon in the Indian capital the previous year.

"It looks as if yesterday, but we already turned 20", Vivek Singh, the Joint Managing Director of Procam International, referring to the 20th edition of the world's most prestigious half-marathon in the country.

"We wish to thank all our sponsors, past and present, and the supporters who made this possible, as well as the athletes who were taking part here for raising their achievement graph constantly upwards, as always", he further added, revealing his excitement to look forward to Sunday's race.

