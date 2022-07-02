S8UL is first Indian group to be nominated for a global esports award

New Delhi, July 2 Proving yet again India's growing stature in the world, S8UL became the first Indian esports group to be nominated for the prestigious global "Esports Awards" in the 'Content Group of the Year' category. S8UL co-founder Naman Mathur aka Mortal has been nominated for 'Esports Personality of the Year'.

The esports awards are regarded as the most popular and significant annual awards in the industry globally. It is the world's top honour for the excellence and accomplishments of athletes and teams in the Esports industry worldwide.

S8UL is the brainchild of the country's three veteran esports players, Naman Mathur aka Mortal, Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug and Lokesh Jain aka Goldy, who created this organisation to shape the Indian gaming industry into a mix of professional gameplay and engaging content for the audiences.

"A nomination in the Esports Awards shows the strong position that S8UL has created in the global esports circuit. It's the result of the hard work that team S8UL has put in in the last two years. I am very confident that this nomination will be a motivation not just for us but for everyone in India who wants to contribute to the growth of Esports in the country. Mortal, as we call him the face of the Indian gaming and esports community, never misses any chance to make our country proud. I am very confident that both S8UL and Mortal are going to take a giant leap this year with these nominations and we are super excited to add more trophies at our S8UL Gaming House." said Lokesh Jain aka Goldy.

In two years since its inception, S8UL has not only won major tournaments but has also emerged as a national sensation. With top creators and gamers on their roster, S8UL has been actively promoting the acceptance and appeal of gaming content in India through their online platforms like YouTube, Instagram, discord, etc. S8UL is in contention for the award along with nine other top international organisations, such as 100 Thieves, FaZe Clan, One True King and Full Squad Gaming.

Mortal has been nominated alongside other top athletes like Faker and Goldenboy. He is also the only Indian esports athlete to be nominated in the history of the global "Esports Awards". Earlier, he was nominated for the Streamer of the Year in 2020 and 2021 and claimed second place on both occasions.

Mortal has represented Soul in numerous PUBG/BGMI tournaments and has also won titles in events like PMIS and PMCO Spring Split: India.

