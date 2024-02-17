Sachin Tendulkar visits bat factory in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 17 Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday visited a cricket bat manufacturing factory in J&K’s Awantipora town.

Accompanied by wife Anjali and daughter Sara, Sachin visited the MJ cricket bat manufacture factory in the Chersoo area of Awantipora in Anantnag district.

The factory is owned by two brothers -- Manzoor Ahmad and Javaid Ahmad, who belong to the Chersoo area.

Sachin showed special interest in the manufacturing process of the famed Kashmir willow bats. The bats are reputed to be of high quality which are known for their toughness, durability and robustness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor