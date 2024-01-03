Sakshi Malik Says Her Mother Getting Threat Calls From Goons of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh After WFI Suspension

India's Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik has accused former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of making threatening phone calls to her mother. The former Olympic medalist made these allegations during a media press conference, stating, "People associated with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have become active in the last two to three days. My mother has been receiving threatening phone calls. Our safety is the government's responsibility."

"I bid farewell to wrestling on December 21. I appreciate the government's decision to suspend the new federation. After the elections were held, everyone witnessed the absurdity committed by Brij Bhushan Singh. Within two hours, he conducted the Nationals in his own house without understanding the rules. I knew Bhushan Singh was influential, but I did not realize the extent of his power," said the Olympic medalist.

Olympic Medalist Sakshi Malik During Media Press Conference

VIDEO | "I have been mentally and physically exhausted for the past year. So, I haven't thought about even joining (the wrestling federation), but I would request an increase in women's participation in the federation, that would be beneficial for the young wrestlers," says… pic.twitter.com/7EBFRJ9Y9q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 3, 2024

"Over the past year, I have been mentally and physically exhausted. Consequently, I haven't considered joining the wrestling federation. However, I would advocate for an increase in women's participation in the federation, which would benefit young wrestlers," Malik told PTI in response to a media query about whether she would be joining the wrestling federation.

On Wednesday, a protest against Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat sparked at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Wrestlers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar, holding banners that read "UWW, save our wrestling from these three wrestlers."