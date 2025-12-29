Sandeep Narwal headlines Rohtak Royals’ squad at KCL auctions

Rohtak, Dec 29 Rohtak Royals, the franchise representing the city of Rohtak in the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) have signed one of India's most successful all-rounders Sandeep Narwal. The Royals completed a strong and balanced squad build at the KCL auctions, headlined by the signing of veteran defender and all-rounder Sandeep Narwal.

Under the guidance of head coach Surender Nada, the Royals assembled a 16-member squad across three categories, focusing on a blend of experienced campaigners and young talent.

Other highlights for the franchise at the auctions included the signing of Vijay Malik as their highest purchase. Acquired for Rs 9.4 lakh, Malik emerged as the costliest player for Rohtak Royals. The franchise further strengthened its core by securing several key category A players, including Rakesh Singroha for Rs 7.2 lakh, Ankit Rana for Rs 6.4 lakh, Sandeep Deswal for Rs 6 lakh, Aaryan for Rs 5 lakh and veteran defender Sandeep Narwal for Rs 3.4 lakh.

A multiple-time Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champion with Patna Pirates and a former India international, Narwal brings leadership and experience to the Royals’ raiding and defensive units. Several other squad members have prior PKL experience, strengthening the team’s overall depth.

Speaking after the auctions, head coach Surender Nada said the franchise followed a clear strategy. “Our focus was to build a balanced team with strong raiders, a solid defensive unit and players who can handle pressure situations. We picked players according to our plan and are satisfied with the overall composition of the squad. We wanted the right mix of experience and youth, and every purchase was made as per our strategy. We believe this squad is well-balanced and competitive for the inaugural season."

Rohtak Royals complete squad (KCL):

Category A:

· Rakesh Singroha (Right Raider) – ₹7.2 lakh

· Ankit Rana (Left Raider) – ₹6.4 lakh

· Aaryan (Left Corner) – ₹5 lakh

· Sandeep Narwal (Right Corner) – ₹3.4 lakh

· Sandeep Deswal (Left Corner) – ₹6 lakh

· Vijay Malik (Left Raider) – ₹9.4 lakh

Category B:

· Milan Dahiya (Right Raider) – ₹4.7 lakh

· Mohit (Left Corner) – ₹1 lakh

· Ronak (Right Corner) – ₹1 lakh

· Himanshu (Left Raider) – ₹1 lakh

· Amit Nafe Singh (Left Cover) – ₹1 lakh

Category C:

· Naveen (Right Raider) – ₹50,000

· Akshay Rajender (Right Raider) – ₹50,000

· Sachin Jaibhagwan (All-Rounder) – ₹50,000

· Ankit Jakhar (Right Corner) – ₹50,000

· Sahil Amarjeet (Right Corner) - ₹50,000

