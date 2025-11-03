Sangram Singh secures his second career win as Tunisian fighter Hakim Trabelsi taps out in second round

New Delhi [India], November 3 : India's renowned wrestler-turned-MMA fighter and Commonwealth heavyweight champion Sangram Singh has made history once again. He has become the first Indian ever to claim victory in the prestigious Levels Fight League (LFL) in Europe.

At LFL 20 in Amsterdam, Sangram faced Tunisia's Hakim Trabelsi, a strong and experienced MMA striker and wrestler who is much younger than Sangram. Facing a younger opponent, Sangram delivered a dominant and strategic performance to secure a well-deserved win, according to a press release from LFL.

From the start, Sangram dominated the fight with superior wrestling technique, effective positioning, and calculated striking. Using his extensive wrestling background, he effectively neutralised Trabelsi's attacks and maintained control by keeping the fight in clinch and body-lock positions.

Staying calm and composed, Sangram invited Trabelsi to attack and then countered with precision, maintaining dominance without exposing himself to unnecessary risks.

In the second round, Sangram demonstrated extraordinary experience and technical prowess by executing a flawless bar-arm choke submissiona powerful forearm choke variation related to the rear naked chokewhich forced Trabelsi to tap out. This decisive finish showcased Sangram's sharp fight IQ and mental toughness.

This victory marks Sangram Singh's second major MMA achievement in Europe. Earlier, he made a sensational professional debut at the Gama International Fighting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia, where he defeated Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Nasir in under 90 seconds.

Even after turning 40, Sangram Singh continues to prove that true champions are defined not by age, but by discipline, confidence, and dedication. His triumph in Amsterdam adds another remarkable chapter to the journey of Indian MMA on the global stage.

Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion and Levels Fight League winner Sangram Singh said as quoted by the LFL press release, "This win belongs to every young Indian dreaming of competing on the world stage. Levels Fight League gave me the platform to showcase Indian grit and resilience in Europe. I hope my journey inspires many more to pursue their dreams with dedication and courage."

Coach Bhupesh Kumar said, "I am very proud of Sangram. Against a tough opponent like Hakim Trabelsi, Sangram fought with great heart and strategic discipline. He stayed defensive when needed and used his wrestling skills perfectly to control the fight. This match truly showcased Sangram's unique fighting stylecombining patience, strength, and sharp tactics. It was a great fight and a deserving victory for him."

Levels Fight League President Donovan James Alexander Panayiotis said, "Sangram is an inspiration in the sporting world, and his presence in the Levels Fight League will attract global attention. His energy, humility, and relentless spirit make him a perfect representative of Indian sportsmanship."

LFL officials hailed Sangram Singh as a symbol of courage and determination, calling this victory a milestone moment in Indian MMA history.

