Sania Mirza's Father Reacts to Tennis Player's Marriage Rumours with Cricketer Mohammed Shami, Says...

Sania Mirza and Mohammad Shami are two famous faces in the field of sports. Both made the country proud while representing India. Mohammad Shami made his mark in cricket while Sania Mirza in tennis. In fact, both the star players are in the limelight due to their personal lives. Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are divorced few months back while Mohammad Shami is also separated from his wife Hasin Jahan. Therefore, the talk of Shami and Sania getting married has been going on for some time now. Similarly, now Sania's father Imran Mirza has left silence in this matter.

Mohammad Shami took the most wickets in ODI World Cup 2023 in a brilliant performance. Sania Mirza has been in the news for some time now. Her ex-husband Shoaib Malik tied the knot with leading Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Shoaib married for the third time and Sana for the second time. However, Sania Mirza and Mohammad Shami's father Imran Mirza has said that these talks are just rumours. Imran Mirza said that this is all fake, Sania never even met Shami. Sania's father Imran was talking to the news channel NDTV.

Shoaib Malik married Pakistani actress Sana Javed. This is his third marriage. Sania and Shoaib got married in 2010. Their relationship lasted for about 14 years. There were talks that Shoaib and Sania's relationship had slowly started to fall apart for two years. An intimate photoshoot in a swimming pool with a model was the reason for this. After that, there was constant talk that Sania-Shoaib would separate. Those discussions eventually came to an end.

Meanwhile, Shoaib and Sania decided to get married after dating for five months. Both had broken up with their previous partners before tying the knot. Shoaib was separated from his ex-wife Ayesha Siddiqui. So, Sania broke up with Sohrab Mirza after getting engaged. They got married in a grand manner in Hyderabad on 12 April 2010. After the wedding, their reception was held in Sialkot. After 8 years of marriage i.e. in 2018, the couple had a son whom they named Izhan Mirza Malik.