Sankar Muthusamy moves to main draw of US Open 2023 badminton

Washington [US], July 12 : Sankar Muthusamy, a 2022 World Junior Badminton Championships silver medallist, advanced into the men’s singles main draw of US Open 2023 badmintonafter overcoming two qualifying rounds on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Sankar Muthusamy, 80th in men’s singles badminton rankings, registered a 21-17, 21-11 win over world No. 155 Davi Silva of Brazil in the first round.

Sankar Muthusamy then got better of world No. 139 BR Sankeerth of Canada with a 21-11, 21-17 win to march into the main draw.

Muthusamy will face world No. 32 Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the main draw of the BWF Super 300 event on Wednesday, as per Olympics.com

Meanwhile, Parupalli Kashyap failed to make to the main draw of the US Open 2023 badminton tournament after suffering an injury during the qualifiers.

He had lost the first game against Midha 21-23 and was trailing 7-11 at the time of his withdrawal.

The former world No. 6 Indian badminton player defeated world No. 159 Rohan Midha of Canada 21-19, 21-17 in his first match of the qualifiers but had to pull out mid-game against world No. 85 Koo Takahashi of Japan.

India’s top badminton players, including two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Lakshya Sen, will take the court on Wednesday.

