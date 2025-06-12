Saurashtra Pro T20: Aryan Sorath Lions beat Zalawad Strikers in Super Over

Rajkot, June 12 In a thrilling contest, Aryan Sorath Lions defeated Zalawad Strikers in a Super Over in a Saurashtra Pro T20 League match played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Jay Gohil’s century, the first of the event, went in vain as his team lost the match even after competing till the last ball of the game.

Aryan Sorath Lions won the toss and elected to bat first. Pruthvi Chauhan and Kevin Jivrajani opened the innings. They were down to 25/2 in 3.4 overs. Chauhan (1) and Raxit Mehta (14) were the first two batters to get dismissed.

Skipper Prerak Mankad then joined Kevin in the middle. The duo added 109 runs for the third wicket before Mankad was dismissed for 67 in 40 balls. Kevin made 45 in 43 balls. Towards the end, Chirag Sisodiya (20*) and Manav Chothani (23*) added some quick runs to help their team post a total of 178/4 at the end of the 20th over.

For Zalawad Strikers, Chirag Jani was the pick of the bowlers, who took 3/25 in 4 overs. Ankur Panwar picked 1/30 in 4 overs.

Chasing a target of 179 on the board, Nihar Vaghela and Harshvardhan Rana opened the innings for Zalawad Strikers. Both the openers were dismissed cheaply. While Rana made 4 in 5 balls, Nihar scored 17 in 15 balls.

Skipper Sheldon Jackson added 14 in 15 balls. Then it was Jay Gohil’s show in the match. The batter scored the first century of the league as he made 101 in 58 balls. Chirag Jani contributed 33 runs in 24 balls. They could manage to score 178/6 at the end of the 20th over.

For Aryan Sorath Lions, Chetan Sakariya took 1/31 in 4 overs. Ramesh Padiyachi picked 1/35 in 4 overs.

In the Super Over, Jay Gohil and Chirag Jani were the two batters who came to bat for Zalawad Strikers. In the very first ball, Gohil lost his wicket to Chetan Sakaria. They managed to score 12 runs in the Super-Over, banking on Chirag Jani’s 5 in 2 balls and Sheldon Jackson’s 7 in 3 balls.

Needing 13 runs to win the match, Prerak Mankad and Chirag Sisodiya came to bat for Aryan Sorath Lions. The duo did the job for their team as they chased down the target in the very last ball of the Super Over. While Prerak made 7* in 3 balls, Sisodiya scored 9* in 3 balls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor